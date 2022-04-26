Agriland Media Group has launched a new survey to garner insight into the agricultural sector in a bid to ensure we are providing our audience with exactly what they need and want to know.

The digital platform has been going from strength to strength over the past two years and is constantly evolving its digital, editorial, video and audio offering.

The media group is an innovator in the field and relies on the feedback from readers and viewers to tailor a digital news and features experience that covers all the most relevant information from farmgate, to agri-business and international politics.

The survey asks a series of questions relating to farming life, such as how you purchase inputs or agri products, whether or not you use social media and whether you buy newspapers any more.

All of the information will be anonymous and confidential and the survey won’t take more than five minutes to complete.

The Agriland survey