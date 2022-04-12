AXA has partnered with Agriland Media Group, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for an innovative campaign to promote more awareness of farm safety.

The initiative is the first ‘digital-only’ farm safety campaign of its kind in Ireland and aims reduce farm accidents, injuries and fatalities.

The campaign will involve year-round farm safety messaging across Agriland Media Group’s platforms and is the first major digital campaign supported by AXA with the cooperation of the DAFM.

The campaign will draw attention to key areas on-farm that require additional caution at various times of the year, with on-farm videos and articles providing tips and advice on how to protect workers, staff and families in a busy farm environment.

Managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said: “We are very enthused to be involved in this farm safety campaign with AXA, which is supported by the department.

“We know all too well the impact a farm accident can have on a family or community. It’s imperative that we all play our part in helping to reduce the risks associated with on-farm activity.

“At Agriland, we will be bringing engaging and meaningful content to our readers and viewers, in a format that suits them, which we hope will make them think twice or raise their level of farm safety awareness, which could ultimately save a life or prevent serious injury.”

Christy Doherty, head of AXA Farm Insurance said: “AXA Farm Insurance is delighted to support the Department of Agriculture and Agriland with this exciting digital farm safety campaign.

“As a stakeholder in the farming community, we are committed to helping Irish farmers protect and maintain a safe, healthy and productive farm.

“If our messaging in this campaign resonates with farmers, we will have achieved our objective – keeping farm safety at the top of the agenda in our daily activities,” he added.

Farm safety will be the focus of interviews with Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon and head of AXA Farm Insurance, Christy Doherty on the latest Farmland programme which will be available to watch on the Agriland platform at 7:00p.m today (Tuesday, April 12).

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has said that victims of work-related farm fatalities were disproportionately older people.

In a recent report published by the authority, it revealed that more work-related fatalities occur in agriculture than any other economic sector in Ireland.

In the 10-year period 2011 to 2020, 208 of the 495 work-related fatalities in the Republic of Ireland occurred in agriculture.

Data shows that tractor and vehicle use is potentially lethal. Tractors and farm vehicles account for the highest proportion of fatalities (29%) and serious incidents each year.

Of those, being crushed (67%), overturning (14%), being struck (12%), or falling from the vehicle (7%) are the causes of most tractor/vehicle incidents.

Those at risk include persons using the tractor and those who may be in the area where the tractor is operating.

According to the DAFM, incidents involving livestock are responsible for the second-highest number of fatal incidents on farms every year and the greatest number of non-fatal incidents.

Over the last 10 years, livestock have been involved in 19% of all fatal incidents, with cows accounting for 31% of these and bulls 18%, while cattle account for 36% of fatal incidents.