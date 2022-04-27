A bill that aims to prohibit the ownership of a veterinary practice by someone – or some entity – other than a veterinary practitioner (vet) has passed through the next stage of the Dáil (Wednesday, April 27).

The Veterinary Practice (Amendment) Bill 2005, if passed, would make it illegal for such ownership – also referred to as corporate ownership – in Ireland.

However, as it currently stands, the original Veterinary Practice Act 2005 permits this to happen.

Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill, who is the sponsor of this amendment, previously explained to Agriland the background to this amendment.

It goes back to 2017, when the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) made “changes to its code of professional conduct regarding the ownership of veterinary practices”.

Advertisement

These changes made it possible for a number of veterinary practices to be bought by corporate entities in the period since.

“I deemed it necessary to bring forward this amendment to reinforce the original legislation, which was not specific on the ownership of veterinary practices and, without which, regulation of veterinary antibiotic and antiparasitic use, and other activities such as TB testing, animal welfare, etc., cannot be regulated,” he added.

Veterinary practice ownership

A survey of the veterinary profession – members of Veterinary Ireland – in January 2018 showed that 86% of veterinary practitioners were in favour of retaining ownership of veterinary practices.

Another survey in October 2020 showed that 80% were in favour of only veterinary practitioners being allowed to own veterinary practices.

Some 77% of veterinary practitioners who responded to the survey said lay ownership would be bad for the public.