The development of the hemp industry in Ireland will be discussed today (Wednesday, April 27) at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The committee will convene this evening with representatives from Teagasc and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) contributing.

Hemp is used in the production of building blocks, insulation, replacements for petrochemical products, hemp-based plastics and even energy-storage solutions.

An earlier meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine heard from the Hemp Federation of Ireland and Hemp Cooperative Ireland.

This February meeting heard why hemp is an important crop for Ireland; how it can be taken up across Irish agriculture; and how its cultivation can lead to new jobs through high-value products across a range of sectors including health products, food, clothing, and construction.

The committee also heard that the Irish hemp industry is one of the oldest in the European Union, with a small but fully operational supply chain in existence since the 1990s.

Today’s committee meeting will build a fuller picture of the role of, and opportunities around, the production of the crop in Ireland.

A separate discussion will also take place today on horse welfare with representatives of My Lovely Horse Rescue charity attending.

Commenting ahead of the meeting, committee cathaoirleach, Deputy Jackie Cahill said:

“Cruelty to animals, including starvation and other abuses, is an issue of very serious concern to the committee and members welcome this opportunity to discuss equine welfare and related matters with the representatives of My Lovely Horse Rescue.

“In our second session, the committee looks forward to hearing the views of the DAFM officials and the representatives of Teagasc on the development of the hemp sector and a regulated industry in Ireland.”

The meeting will comprise a two-hour session on hemp-industry development, and a one-hour session on animal cruelty.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine comprises 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.