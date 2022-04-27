A US food wholesaler is lined up to receive sheepmeat exported from Ireland, following on from the confirmation that Irish sheepmeat plants can now apply to export to the country.

Earlier this week, as part of a trade mission to the US, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced that a veterinary health certificate had been agreed under which US authorities recognise the Irish sheepmeat inspection system.

In 2022, the overall sheepmeat consumption in the US is forecast to be 207,000t, according to Bord Bia.

A reception is being held today (Wednesday, April 27) at the Irish embassy in Washington D.C., the country’s capital, to mark Bord Bia’s upcoming three-year EU co-funded food promotion campaign in the US.

Speaking ahead of that reception, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said: “Our research shows that lamb consumption is growing in the US and that consumers, particularly younger consumers, are open to eating more lamb and are willing to pay more for ‘quality’ lamb that is reared and comes from a natural environment.

“With this in mind, Bord Bia’s focus will be on raising the profile of Irish sheepmeat through awareness of it as a premium product sourced from family-run farms, and fully traceable from farm to fork. Creating a brand that symbolises Ireland’s heritage, quality and trust is key,” McCarthy added.

The Bord Bia campaign will be launched in June and will be titled ‘Working with Nature – European Beef and Lamb’. The Irish Food Board said it will invest €1 million in marketing and promotional seminars, events and promotional activities from 2022 to 2025.

US wholesaler Marx Food, which already imports Irish beef, said it is looking forward to being among the first businesses to receive Irish sheepmeat.

Its director, Justin Marx, said: “At Marx Foods we are delighted with the relationship we have developed with our Irish beef supplier, ABP. Our food service and retail customers alike have been impressed with the sustainability positioning of beef from Ireland through the Origin Green programme and of course, Irish beef’s exceedingly high quality.

“We now look forward to adding Irish lamb to our portfolio and see great potential in the US for this premium Irish product over the next decade and beyond,” Marx added.

Bord Bia said that its New York office is now targeting lamb buyers in the US for inward visits to Ireland to see Irish farming and processing systems.

It also plans to showcase Irish lamb at trade shows in the US and introduce Irish exporters to potential customers and routes to markets.