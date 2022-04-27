The details of written correspondence between the secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the European Commission in relation to Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, should be made known to farmers and to the Dáil, a Sinn Féin TD has said.

Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson, Deputy Matt Carthy, was engaged in a topical issue debate on the Strategic Plan on Tuesday night (April 26) with Minister of State, Deputy Mary Butler.

She was standing in for Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, who is currently on an agri-food trade mission to the US.

Deputy Carthy, sought information on what the next steps are for Ireland following the commission’s recent extensive observation of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan.

“What will the minister’s approach now be in how he deals with this? Does he intend to engage with all stakeholders? Does he intend to engage with this House before he responds to the European Commission?” he asked of Minister Butler.

And he sought clarity on whether the Commission’s observations are binding, or if Minister McConalogue considers them “commentary that he can ignore”.

Adoption by September

In her answer, Deputy Butler stated that the secretary general of the DAFM, who is Brendan Gleeson, has already “provided an initial reaction by way of written response to the observations to the Commission”.

She added that, DAFM officials are currently in regular bilateral discussions with the Commission to finalise the plan and she said that the DAFM will continue to consult with stakeholders as the approval process unfolds.

She also confirmed that a meeting of the CAP stakeholder consultative committee is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 29. And, it is anticipated that the final CAP Strategic plan for Ireland will be adopted by September, she stated.

Advertisement

Deputy Carthy, responding, asked if the minister saw a difficulty in the fact that the secretary general has already communicated with the Commission on the observations?

“We, as elected representatives, have seen the observations. Farmers have seen the observations.

“However, we have not seen what the secretary general, on behalf of the people, of farmers and of the agriculture sector, has said.

“I would have hoped that a topical issues debate, like this one, would have been an opportunity to – rather than just passing on an oversight of what is in the observations and, which we can all find out – hear what the government has said specifically in respect of those observations.”

And he reiterated:

“The crucial question must be asked again: what is the status of these observations? Are they binding? Are we expected? Are we obliged? Will it be a matter for individual governments?

“How can the assertion be made with such confidence that a final agreement will be reached by the summer break so that the CAP can actually proceed as planned on January 1 next?

“These are legitimate questions and I hope that the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be forthcoming in a public way as soon as possible in answering them.”