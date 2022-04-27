Agricultural technology company Devenish has confirmed today (Wednesday, April 27) that it has appointed a new head of health, safety and environment.

Headquartered in Northern Ireland, the company is involved in research and development in response to consumer demand for safe, nutritious and sustainably-produced food.

Devenish, which employs over 600 people globally and trades in over 40 countries, operates sites across Ireland, the UK, USA, Mexico, Turkey and Uganda.

In 2021, Devenish won the overall Safe Site Award at the Fork Lift Truck Association (FLTA) UK Awards for Excellence.

Devenish

The international business has today announced that Denise Horton has been appointed to the role of head of health, safety and environment (HSE).

She holds a Level 5 National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) degree in occupational health and safety and is a chartered member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

Horton will be responsible for leading the health and safety strategy across the northwest Europe and international divisions within the Devenish group.

“I’m pleased to join the team at Devenish. I am passionate about health and safety and promoting a positive and proactive HSE culture,” she said.

“This is an exciting time to join a growing international business, taking the lead on the further development and implementation of a health, safety and environmental strategy that supports the whole organisation.

“I’m looking forward to working with different teams across the globe, actively ensuring that the Devenish Group remains a safe place to work,” Horton concluded.

Speaking about the appointment Gillian McAuley, Devenish group HR director said:

“The health and safety of our colleagues is central to everything we do in the Devenish group, and we are delighted to welcome Denise to the team as our new head of health, safety and environment.

“With over 12 years’ experience in HSE across several industries, Denise, will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, providing strategic direction on health, safety, and environmental matters,” McAuley said.