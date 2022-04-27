The annual general meeting (AGM) of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has heard that all plans are progressing at full steam ahead for the Ploughing’s return, and for the highly anticipated world event.

The AGM, which took place today (Wednesday, April 27), was attended by NPA directors from all around the country as details of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships were shared.

This is the first time that the full Ploughing takes place since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, returning to Ratheniska in Co. Laois on September 20, 21 and 22. Newly elected Carlow director to the NPA, Eamonn Tracey from Carlow Ploughing (centre) pictured with NPA staff, Geraldine Hooban and Mairead Brennan at the NPA AGM. Image source: Alf Harvey

Adding to the excitement is the fact that the World Ploughing Contest will also come to Ireland this year – to Ratheniska for the first time – and will run alongside the national event.

The World Ploughing Contest was due to be held in Russia this year but was cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Commenting after the AGM, Ploughing organisers said:

“The focus of the AGM was firmly on plans for the return of the exhibition after a two-year break due to Covid-19 and the last-minute allocation of the 2022 world contest to Ireland.”

NPA managing director, Anna May McHugh added:

“At the moment it is full steam ahead for this year’s event with bookings pouring in as exhibitors are availing of the special early-bird rate until mid-May.

“It is fantastic to see such a positive reaction from patrons as they are delighted to see the return of the Ploughing.

“It’s a very challenging year for the NPA with a huge workload ahead but we are massively excited to be back, and with the added honour of holding a world contest.”