A fundraising event organised by the Kildare/west Wicklow Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) branch has raised over €32,000 for the Red Cross Ukraine fund.

And, the sum of money is continuing to grow, as more farmers and local businesses continue to donate to the fundraising effort.

As of the branch’s county executive meeting on Monday, April 25, the appeal had raised €32,490.

Fundraising efforts got underway when Kildare and west Wicklow IFA teamed up with Leinster Marts (Kilcullen Mart) and local dairy farmers to organise a charity calf sale.

The sale took place at Kilcullen Mart on Wednesday, April 20, and featured 62 lots of beef-sired calves which were kindly donated by farmers in the region.

With ringside and online bidders present, the calves passed through the sale ring and met a strong demand.

Calves were donated from farms across counties Kildare, Wicklow and Laois, with a Limousin calf catching the top price on the day of €610.

The sale of calves raised approximately €14,300 for the cause and the remainder was raised through donations from farmers, locals and local businesses.

Advertisement

The charity sale was the first calf sale hosted at Kilcullen Mart in over 20 years and the Kildare/West Wicklow IFA chairperson Thomas O’Connor, and treasurer Eugene Lawler, were the key organisers of the sale.

O’Connor said he was “delighted” with the level of support the sale received.

“The sale was a huge success. I would like to thank all the farmers who had donated calves and made donations,” he said.

O’Connor also expressed his thanks to Leinster Marts who hosted the sale, along with Connolly’s Red Mills in Baltinglass who donated calf meal and jackets as well as King Oil who also supported the fundraising effort.

“The support has been overwhelming and the donations exceeded all expectations,” he continued.

“It’s looking like we’ve raised over €32,000 but donations are still coming in.

“Anyone who still wishes to donate can do so by calling Leinster Marts, Kilcullen,” the Kildare/West Wicklow chair added.

Minister Martin Heydon was also in attendance and commended the organisers for their efforts in raising funds for the Ukrainian people.