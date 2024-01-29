The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in Co. Antrim over the weekend.

The sheep were believed to have been taken from the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone on Sunday, January 28.

Inspector Moore of the PSNI said: “Following the report, it is understood that a significant number of sheep were stolen from the area between 12:00p.m on Saturday [January 27] and 9:00a.m on Sunday morning [January 28].”

“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep, with similar theft in recent months in Coleraine, and in recent days in Claudy.”

“The current prices sheep are attracting, although good news for the farming industry, does then lend itself as being a target for criminals intent on making money from their criminality,” Inspector Moore said.

“Prevention of rural crime is so important, but this type of theft needs the cooperation from farmers and the wider rural community, to work together and combat it, by taking proactive safety measures to ensuring their flock is secure at all times,” he added.

Inspector Moore confirmed that “enquiries are ongoing at this time” and that the PSNI are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have observed suspicious activity to contact them.

In particular, they are appealing to those who may have spotted any unknown vehicles, such as large trailers in the Portglenone area in the last few days, to contact local officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 771 of 28/01/24.

Stolen sheep

The PSNI is investigating the theft of 50 lambs from a field on the Teenaght Road in Claudy, Co. Derry.

The 50 Texel and Suffolk-bred ewe lambs were taken sometime between 7:00p.m on Thursday, January 25 and 7:00a.m on Friday, January 26.

The PSNI said all of the lambs have orange markings.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “To transport these lambs anywhere would have required a trailer and so we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Teenaght Road area between the reported times, or earlier in the week, and saw any suspicious activity or unfamiliar vehicles.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quote reference 1116 of 26/01/24.”