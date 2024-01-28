A collaboration between an Irish auctioneer and one of the UK’s largest livestock auctioneers has recently taken place.

Livestock auctioneers, Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) announced their collaboration with Co. Cork-based Denis Barrett, of Denis Barrett Auctions.

The launch of their association hopes to increase the reach of pedigree livestock sales in both countries and throughout Europe.

In a joint statement, H&H and Denis Barrett Auctions said they aim to create “larger market opportunities for both buyers and sellers, and deliver greater value, choice, and simplicity for customers”.

Barrett said: “We are incredibly excited about the possibilities this collaborative arrangement holds, and the transformative impact it will have on our customers.

“By joining forces with H&H, we will both be able to offer better service and achieve greater value for our customers, and I am confident that the benefits will exceed even our own high expectations.”

H&H is the appointed auctioneers for many beef, sheep, and dairy breed societies throughout the UK.

According to Denis Barrett, as an auctioneer, he has sold nearly 1,200 auctions in 12 countries internationally.

H&H managing director, Scott Donaldson, believes this is the first Anglo-Irish agreement of its kind in the industry, and has the potential to offer livestock breeders and buyers an improved experience.

Donaldson said: “Our aim is to create a larger and more dynamic marketplace for pedigree livestock and maximise the impact of our world class sales including dispersal and invitational sales.

“Denis Barrett Auctions are noted and highly respected livestock auctioneers, and this partnership brings together the proven strengths and specialised knowledge of both organisations, and it offers customers an unparalleled range of services and solutions.

“Together, we will aim to leverage our collective experience to drive even greater innovation and accelerate ease and value of trade for both buyers and sellers all over Europe and worldwide,” the H&H managing director concluded.