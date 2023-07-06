Albert and Jennifer De Cogan hosted a reduction sale of their Mogeely Aberdeen Angus Herd on Saturday (July 1) at Mid Tipperary Co-Operative Livestock Mart in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The Mogeely herd is renowned in Angus cattle-breeding circles and has taken the title of Supreme All-Ireland Champion on no less than seven separate occasions.

The sale was described by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association as “a record breaker for the Thurles venue, with the average sale price resting at a massive €4,600”.

This was coupled with a top price of €9,000 and an overall clearance rate of 100%.

Online influence through the MartEye platform proved to be a huge addition to the sale with auctioneer on the day Denis Barrett securing the highest bid from the online platform for 56% of the Angus lots on offer.

Topping the day’s trading was Mogeely Diana X808. This daughter of Wedderlie Blackbox stood at foot of her dam in 2022 when she took the title of All Ireland Senior Cow Champion. She also stood second in her own class that day, despite being the youngest forward.

Diana X808 also carried the highest carcass figure in the catalogue at 24.7kg. The hammer fell at €9,000 to a notable Simmental breeder from Co. Galway as one of four foundation females purchased by the Galway-based breeder on the day. The heifer sold recently inseminated to a prominent Angus sire.

Two heifers exited the ring at €8,000, the first to do so being Mogeely Flora X787. Mogeely Flora X787 sold for €8,000

This top female from the renowned Flora line was sired by HW Farghal, the pedigree includes the Fleur and Flora lines which both originate from one of the most renowned cows ever in the breed, Cee Bar Favourite 8.

Flora X787 stood Aberdeen Angus Champion Midleton show 2023 and certainly has a bright summer of shows ahead.

In calf to Rawburn Jagger Eric R094, auctioneer on the day Denis Barrett knocked this one down to a Co. Donegal-based breeder.

The second heifer to leave the ring at €8,000 was Mogeely Flora Y860. This young heifer was described as ‘Alberts Pick’ a show heifer in the making. Mogeely Flora Y860 sold for €8,000

Sired by the three-time All-Ireland champion Rosemead Karona and from the Flora cow family, this heifer has both pedigree and presence.

This young heifer found her home as a foundation female for a new young breeder in Co. Kildare.

Mogeely Flora Y858 is one of the first-ever HW Lord Horatio heifers offered for sale and she certainly didn’t disappoint with the hammer falling at €7,400.

Coming from the Flora line and with Rosemead Karona and Young Dale Touchdown also featuring in her pedigree, she is sure to cause a stir for the remaining 2023 show season; Flora Y858 stood Aberdeen Angus Calf Champion at Bandon Show this year.

Mogeely Flora X773 left the ring at €7,000.

This heifer sold in calf to the famous Rosemead Karona and also carried a very impressive sire stack of Laheens Reputation, Cashelane Bart, and Young Dale Touchdown.

The only red female of the day came in the form of Mogeely Red Elize Y842. Mogeely Red Elize Y842 sold for €6,600

The heifer boasted a pedigree packed with super family lines originating back to the Elize line imported through embryos from Deveron. She features Karona and Stirling champion Cheeklaw Jake Eric in her pedigree.

Elize changed hands at €6,600 to a breeder from Co. Laois.

Two heifers exited the ring at €6,400, the first to do so being Mogeely Miss Essence X763. This heifer is a daughter of Wedderlie Oscalade who was picked from the Tilson’s herd in Scotland.

Her dam Luddenmore Miss Essence is out of the famous DMM Miss Essence 147H.

With a carcass weight value of nearly three times the breed average at over 20kg, Miss Essence X763 sold in calf to Keirsbeath Karma to a young Co. Westmeath-based breeder.

The second heifer to go under the hammer at €6,400 was Mogeely Pretty X798, a five-star daughter of Drumbeera Everest.

Her dam, Portanes R Pretty, stood reserve female champion to her stable mate in Kilmallock, also purchased by Mogeely on the night.

Pretty X798 sold in calf to Rawburn Jagger Eric R094 to the Co. Cavan-based Lisnafanna Herd.

Mogeely Lady Gail X786 was sired by the successful National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) artificial insemination (AI) bull HW Farghal T516.

This five-star heifer is out of Portanes R Gail 930 who was the overall champion at the Munster Angus breeder’s sale in Kilmallock.

Backed by two super bulls in Lisduff Dinky and Liss Man K089, Lady Gail X786 sold for €6,200 in calf to Rawburn Jagger Eric R094.

Mogeely Mylo Y818 was the only female from this cow family. The Mylo cow families stands as one of the oldest in Ireland and need no introduction.

Her dam Mogeely Miylo P341 is a daughter of three-time All-Ireland champion Rosemead Karona.

She is also a maternal sister to Mogeely Minto who bred successfully in the Mercury, Captainshill and Briarhill pedigree herds. Miylo X818 sold as in calf to Kealkil Prime Lad for €5,800 to the Meath-based Liss Herd.

Other notable prices included:

€5,500 for Mogeely Elize X766;

€5,000 for Mogeely Lady Haxel X777;

€5,000 for Mogeely Evening Tinge X802;

€4,900 for Mogeely Lady Hines X800;

€4,800 for Mogeely Lady Blossom Y812;

€4,700 for Mogeely Pru X770;

€4,400 for Mogeely Blackbird X805;

€4,000 for Mogeely Black Beatrice X761.

The sale was the first-ever sale ran through the Irish Aberdeen Angus Associations’ sales-management package for one of its breeders.

The Mogeely Angus Herd has won hundreds of championships and titles at shows the length and breadth of the country over the years.

As the years have moved on, it was decided that the time was right for a major reduction sale to bring cow numbers back to 30 breeding females.

In order to be fair on all purchasers and potential purchasers and to make all top female lines available, included in this sale was every weaned female in the herd under three-years-of-age, which totalled 35.

All lots were genotyped, parent verified, myostatin-free and tested clear of infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) and bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) ahead of the sale.