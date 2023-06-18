The owners of the famous Mogeely Aberdeen Angus herd, Albert and Jennifer DeCogan, are set to host a major reduction sale on Saturday, July 1, in Mid Tipperary Co-Operative Livestock Mart, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Over the years, the herd has taken the title of supreme all-Ireland champion on no fewer than seven separate occasions. This is coupled with hundreds of championship titles at shows the length and breadth of the country.

The sale will feature 37 lots and included in the sale will be every weaned animal under three years of age.

Angus breeding

In order to stay at the forefront of the breed, the herd has invested in a number of top cow families, all which are featured in the sale lots.

Albert is a firm believer that no matter how good the cow family, unless the right bull is used, you will be left with nothing. This is why the Mogeely Herd has invested so heavily in ‘bull power’.

The progeny on offer in the sale are bred from sires including:

Rosemead Karona J957: Three-time all-Ireland champion;

Three-time all-Ireland champion; Wedderlie Blackbox J935: All Ireland and Tullamore Champion 2016;

All Ireland and Tullamore Champion 2016; Laheens Reputation: 2022 Senior Male All Ireland Champion;

2022 Senior Male All Ireland Champion; Drumbeera Everest U241: National calf show 2019 Reserve Male Champion

National calf show 2019 Reserve Male Champion Cheeklaw Jake Eric R535: Overall Champion Stirling Bull Sales

Overall Champion Stirling Bull Sales Mogeely Joe H979: Successful AI bull bred at Mogeely

Successful AI bull bred at Mogeely HW Lord Horatio V538: First ever daughter to sell at public auction in this sale

First ever daughter to sell at public auction in this sale Kealkil Prime Lad: Number one Dairy Beef Index (DBI) bull available in Ireland

Former stockbulls in the herd include three different supreme all-Ireland champions, Stirling champions, show champions and sale toppers.

Mogeely background

Both the DeCogan and Mogeely names are renowned for their award-winning Aberdeen Angus cattle.

The Mogeely Angus Herd has been running for nearly four decades. Started in 1984, the herd went from 15 females in 2006 to 70 strong in later years.

But as the years have moved on, the family has decided now is the time for a major reduction to bring cow numbers back to closer 30 breeding females.

The sale

The sale will take place at 3:00p.m. sharp on Saturday, July 1, with all animals available for viewing from 12:00p.m.

All online bidding will be done through Marteye on the Irish Aberdeen Angus platform.

Pre-sale viewing to accommodate online bidding can be arranged by appointment.

All lots are pedigree registered with the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, are genotyped, parent-verified and myostatin-tested as non-carriers of NT821 and F94L.