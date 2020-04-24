Showers and cooler temperatures on the way

The coming days are set to be wetter than previous days, with some showery spells, and cooler temperatures from early next week.

Today, Friday, April 24, will see early mist, fog and any patchy rain in parts of the south or west clearing, and most places will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

A few heavy showers will break out today in parts of the south-west and west during the afternoon and evening. It will be warm, with maximum temperatures of 15° to 20°, highest in the west and south-west but cooler on coasts with sea breezes. Some sea mist is possible on the north coast also.

Tonight will be mostly dry, with clear periods in the north and east, and overnight lows of 3° to 5°. It will be cloudier elsewhere with a few heavy showers in parts of the south-west and west, lingering into the night, and with lows of 7° to 8°. There will be some patchy mist and fog inland, and fog on some Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow, Saturday, April 25, will start cool in places, with early mist and fog clearing. The day will again be warm, and many places will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but some heavy showers will break out, mostly in parts of the west.

Afternoon highs will be 16° to 20°, but cooler along the coasts, especially those affected by onshore north to north-east breezes.

Tomorrow night will see some showers in places, but it will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells and overnight lows of 5° to 8°.

Sunday, April 26, will see some patchy drizzle in places in the morning, but it will be dry in many areas, brightening up from the north during the afternoon. However, there are likely to be some heavy showers in southern counties.

Sunday will be much cooler than previous days, with moderate northerly breezes and afternoon temperatures of just 11° or 12° in many northern areas, but still 14° or 15° in parts of the south midlands.

Sunday night will be chilly, with the showers in southern areas dying away and conditions becoming mostly dry, apart from some showers feeding onto the north coast. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 6°.

Monday, April 27, is set to be cool and bright, with sunny spells and dry conditions, apart from scattered showers in parts of the north and north-west. Highest afternoon temperatures will be 11° to 15° – highest in southern areas – in moderate northerly breezes.

Monday night will be chilly, with some grass frost and lows of 0° to 4°.

The latest indications suggest that Tuesday, April 28, will start cool, dry and bright, with sunny spells. However, rain will move into southern and western areas in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 11° to 14°.

Rain in many places overnight on Tuesday will give way to bright but very showery conditions on Wednesday, April 29, again with highest temperatures of 11° to 14°.

The rest of next week looks set to bring more unsettled weather, with temperatures remaining cool.