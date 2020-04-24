EU measures ‘do not go far enough’ to support farmers

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed “must engage with his European counterparts to secure a better deal” from the European Commission for the Irish agri-sector and Irish farmers, according to Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith.

Commenting on the EU’s expected aid package, the TD for Cavan-Monaghan said:

“There are some parts of the announcement which are welcome. However, the €80 million figure reported for ‘Aids to Private Storage Schemes’ (APS) for dairy and meat products needs to be increased substantially.

Noting that he raised concerns with the minister through parliamentary questions on the matter, whose responses he described as “disappointing”, deputy Smith added:

It is imperative a robust fund is introduced for APS schemes, otherwise we risk losing quality dairy and beef products produced by our hard-working farmers.

“I do welcome the market support flexibilities and a derogation from EU Competition rules.

Advertisement

“This will give some flexibility to farmers who are trying to continue running their farms and livelihoods while adhering to the public health guidelines during this unprecedented public health emergency.”

However, the TD warned:

I know from worried beef farmers in Cavan-Monaghan just how much uncertainty is out there in the sector. Beef prices have reduced to €3.40/kg. It is unsustainable.

“While elements of this plan from the European Commission are welcome, Minister Creed needs to seek further engagement with his European peers for a much improved deal for Irish farmers,” concluded deputy Smith.