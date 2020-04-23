This week’s FarmLand: How are dairy and beef systems adapting to Covid-19?

On this week’s FarmLand, we have a look at how dairy and beef systems are adapting during the Covid-19 pandemic.

AgriLand beef specialist Niall Claffey speaks to Teagasc beef specialist and Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme manager Alan Dillon on the options available for beef farmers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although beef prices on offer at the factory gate are at the lowest levels that have been seen in many years – and well below the cost of production – there are some positives in terms of the live trade.

Alan discusses the option of selling animals on the live market and the option of turning animals back out to grass and bringing these to slaughter at a later date.

With the majority of calves now sourced by the farmers involved in the Green Acres programme, Alan touches on the types of breeds sourced and the prices paid.

Finally, he has some timely advice in terms of grass management on beef farms.

Meanwhile, we also talk to a farm leader about the impact Covid-19 is having inside the gates of the country’s dairy farms.

Pat McCormack, the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), outlines how farmers are adapting routine habits in respect of social distancing restrictions.

The conversation, with AgriLand‘s Sylvester Phelan, also turns to other keys issues including: farm safety; milk prices; and farmer mental health.

