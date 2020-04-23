Teenage boy dies in Clare farm accident

A boy in his early teens has died after a farm accident involving a tractor today, Thursday, April 23, in Co. Clare.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, a farm in the Milltown Malby area in the west of the county, not far from the coast.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:00am this morning. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified of the incident and will be conducting an investigation, Gardaí confirmed.

Tragically, this is the second death of a child to occur in the country this month.

On Sunday, April 5, a five-year-old boy died after falling from a trailer on a farm in Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí confirmed to AgriLand at the time that officers from Castlerea were called to the scene on a farm in the Tulsk area of the county, situated between Castlerea and Strokestown.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to Roscommon University Hospital for a post-mortem.

The boy “received fatal injuries when he fell from a trailer on his farm”, Gardaí confirmed.

Cork Accident

Sadly, these two tragedies are not the only farm-related deaths this month.

On Friday, April, 3, a representative of the HSA confirmed to AgriLand that an investigation had begun following a fatality on a farm in Co. Cork.

It is believed a farmer was killed in an accident involving livestock on a farm in Tullylease, near Charleville.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 2, AgriLand understands, and the man in question is thought to have been aged in his 60s.