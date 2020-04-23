Letter to the editor: As an exporter, I see department officials – not farm lobby groups – go ‘above and beyond’

I, as an exporter of livestock from Ireland for over 30 years, was very disappointed to read your article of April 4, 2020, indicating that “bureaucracy is holding up live exports”.

Perhaps AgriLand could look at the underlying facts and not take the mutterings of a “farm organisation” at face value.

Firstly, there is always bureaucracy associated with the export of live animals. It’s necessary to uphold the high standards that make Irish animals desirable. Occasionally there will be problems on the day of export.

I have seen and encountered all of the problems in my long years of exporting. The only thing that I have not encountered is a “lack of co-operation” from Department of Agriculture staff.

‘Unsung heroes’

In my opinion, these people are the unsung heroes of the live export business. It is at great risk that they are putting themselves and their families in, by providing us with a first-class service during this pandemic.

The reality is that I have never – in 30 years – seen any uncooperative behaviour by Department of Agriculture officials. When things are not going easily, the first people to stand up and go beyond their duties are the department vets and AOs [Authorised Officers].

I have seen these people facilitate exports at very early and late hours; I have seen them working through weekends, bank holidays and so on – all to keep live exports moving.

Department officials never seek any glory for their good work, unlike many ‘farm representative bodies’ that never miss an opportunity to claim ‘false victories’. In my experience, these bodies haven’t contributed to live exports in a positive manner. They only seem interested in getting photo opportunities.

From Colm Gilleece, livestock exporter (South East Dairy Stock), Co. Wicklow