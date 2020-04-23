Mart has licence suspended over breach in Covid-19 protocol

A mart has had its licence to trade suspended after being found to be in breach of Covid-19 restrictions in recent days – with Gardaí called in to close down the sale.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said:

“An Garda Síochána in Longford assisted the Department of Agriculture in enforcing the new Covid-19 restrictions in a livestock mart in Ballymahon on Thursday, April 16, 2020.”

The mart had been allowed to operate under the new Covid-19 restrictions subject to an agreed protocol, the representative for the authority noted.

However, it was identified by department officials that the mart had breached measures agreed under the protocol.

At the request of the department, it was noted:

“Gardaí attended Ballymahon Livestock Mark on Mostrim Road, Ballymahon, at approximately 12:30pm on Thursday, April 16, where individuals had gathered and were not adhering to social distancing.

“An Garda Síochána advised those gathered of their obligations under the Covid-19 measures and ensured that the mart was cleared.

“Those present complied with Gardaí and no further action was necessary.

On foot of this incident the mart was subsequently notified by the Department of Agriculture that its licence had been suspended.

Further details are not available at this time.