Tillage management: T1s on wheat

In the coming days many people will be heading out with a T1 on winter wheat, some crops may already have received an application.

The T1 should be applied when the third-last leaf has emerged. By now varieties susceptible to rust – such as Bennington, JB Diego and Garrus – should have received a T0 containing a strobilurin, along with chlorothalonil.

The main target at T1 is Septoria, but rust, mildew and eyespot should continue to be monitored.

The T1 should contain chlorothalonil, as both a broad spectrum disease control and an anti-resistance strategy. Farmers may use chlorothalonil until its use up date on May 19. A triazole and SDHI will also be required.

As always good practice to protect against resistance to chemistry is to alternate that chemistry. For example, where prothioconazole is used at T1 an alternate triazole should be used at T2.

This season, new chemistry is available from BASF. Revysol is a new active ingredient belonging to the triazole family. It is contained in Lentyma and Revystar XL. The advice from the company is to use Lentyma at T1 and Revystar XL at T2.

Other options at T1 may include Ascra Xpro and Elatus Era which each contain prothioconazole, while Adexar contains epoxiconazole.

Robust rates should be used in accordance with disease pressure and for resistance management.