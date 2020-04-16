Products to use up from your store in 2020

Tillage farmers are busy spraying these days and will be in the coming weeks.

At this time of the year, it is always important to look at the stock list for your chemical store and update it or start a new one.

It is then important to check if these products are going out of use. PCS numbers should also be checked to see if they’re in date and cans with older PCS numbers should be used first. PCS numbers can change when a product is re-registered.

The Pesticide Registration and Control Division (PRCD) at the Department of Agriculture publishes detailed information on registered products each year, as well as those going out of use.

Last week, AgriLand published the full list of registered herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and insecticides. Click on the box below to see these lists.

Check stock that’s in store

Farmers should check their stock list for products which are going out of use and are in their use-up period, as well as those that will go off the shelves for sale in 2020.

These products should be used before the use-up date passes or they will have to be disposed of through a hazardous waste collection.

If you are buying or have bought a product which is being revoked this product should also be used within the time frame allowed.

In general, when products are revoked merchants are given a certain length of time to sell existing stock. Farmers are then given a certain length of time to use up product that they have in stock.

The most well-known products which have to be used up this season are those containing the active ingredient chlorothalonil. Products containing chlorothalonil should be used up by May 19, 2020. Its use is illegal from May 20, 2020, according to the PRCD website.

Other active ingredients, which may be familiar to readers, which have been banned include fenpropimorph and dimethoate. Fenpropimorph was commonly used in the control of mildew and must be used by October 30, 2020, while dimethoate is an insecticide and must be used by June 29, 2020.

A full list of the products whose use-up period will expire in 2020 is available on the PRCD’s website and can be accessed by clicking here

A full list of product registrations expired or revoked in 2020 is available on the PRCD’s website or by clicking here