Framework document for FG-FF coalition published

The framework document between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which sets out the terms of a possible coalition between the two parties, has been published.

The document contains a few mentions of agriculture, including as part of the response to Covid-19, an issue that features heavily in the document.

Under the sub-heading of ‘Reigniting and Renewing the Economy’, the document contains a commitment to develop a series of sector-specific responses through the National Economic Plan, including in the agriculture sector, but also in the manufacturing and construction sector.

Such a response would be based on engagement with stakeholders and the “capacity of each sector to recover and expand good-quality employment in the short and medium term”.

The document also outlines that both parties will, if they form a governing coalition, “recognise the importance of agriculture, fisheries, tourism and other sectors that support balanced regional development and employment in rural Ireland”.

The document mentions potential areas of growth in the world economy post Covid-19, with one particular area being proteins.

In terms of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the parties have reiterated the current Government commitment to contribute more to the EU budget.

Climate change

Agriculture is also mentioned in the context of climate change, where the parties say they will “continue to recognise and support Irish agriculture in its ongoing transition to emission efficiency”.

Both parties have also committed to follow through on the already-planned increase in the Carbon Tax to €80/t of carbon by 2030, as well as to plant 440 million tress by the year 2040.

The parties said that a citizens assembly would be convened to inform government work on biodiversity and ecosystems.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have also committed to a ‘Just Transition’ saying that they would ensure that “no citizen or region is left behind”.

Farm organisation reaction

One farm organisation has criticised the document for its “lack of specifics”.

Pat McCormack, the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), said that while “no-one will quibble about the sentiments expressed” in the document, farmers would be “disappointed and taken aback by the almost complete lack of detail around farming and food production contained in the document”.

Obviously we recognise that Covid-19 is the priority at present… But this document is for a five-year term in government and, other than vague commitments to ‘support’ and enable a ‘just transition’, there’s no outline of where a government wants to take the agriculture sector.

“Farmers want to farm sustainably from an economic, environmental and social perspective, but that cannot mean that farmers bear the cost and burden for our whole food-supply system transitioning to a new and unknown basis,” McCormack said.

“We are concerned that the document published today will further undermine farmers’ ability to farm sustainably and it is up to the parties to offer the specifics that will reassure farmers and allay our concerns,” the ICMSA president argued.