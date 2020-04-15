‘Beef taskforce must convene to plot way forward’ – ICSA

The Beef Market Taskforce must be reconvened “as a matter of urgency” according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Edmond Phelan, the association’s president, said that the taskforce must meet to “assess and address” the on-going difficulties in the beef sector as a result of Covid-19.

“It is incomprehensible that the beef taskforce would be left idle at a time when the beef sector is in even worse shape than ever before,” Phelan argued.

In the short-term we need to understand exactly what is going on in the marketplace. While the closure of restaurants and other catering outlets across Europe is impacting, there is also strong demand in retail outlets for beef.

“We also need to see progress on the independent study being carried out by Grant Thornton and it is now time for an interim report at the very least,” he urged.

At the last meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce, on January 9, it was revealed that the taskforce had hired international professional services firm Grant Thornton to conduct an independent review of market and customer requirements, specifically in relation to the four in-spec bonus criteria.

At that meeting, retailer representatives indicated that they would co-operate with the review.

Phelan continued: “However, the longer-term picture needs to be thrashed-out honestly.

There is no future in producing beef at current prices. Is there a roadmap to paying a sustainable price?

The ICSA president argued that the Covid-19 outbreak cannot be used as an excuse to frustrate the taskforce process, saying: “If we can’t arrange a meeting with appropriate social distancing, meetings could be facilitated by Zoom or similar video conferencing systems.

“Now more than ever we need to see a united front to prevent irreparable damage to one of our greatest indigenous industries. We are in survival mode at present and the beef taskforce must show leadership in delivering a pathway forward,” Phelan concluded.