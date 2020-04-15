On-farm construction during Covid-19: What is permitted?

As Covid-19 restrictions on movement and businesses continue, farmers have raised the question as to whether agriculture-related construction projects are permitted on farms at this time.

An effective shutdown in European markets in recent weeks has seen demand for calves plummet, according to Bord Bia’s Joe Burke on FarmLand last week.

As a result, many dairy farmers have moved to ensure they have adequate accommodation for extra calves at this time, with some needing construction work done.

However, what is the Department of Agriculture’s stance on farm-related construction at this time?

Advertisement

Essential health and related projects relevant to the Covid-19 crisis, and supplies necessary for such projects;

Repair/construction of critical road and utility infrastructure;

Delivery of emergency services to businesses and homes on an emergency call-out basis in areas such as electrical, plumbing, glazing and roofing. In a statement on its website, the department confirmed that the following activities in the construction sector have been deemed essential, and are therefore permitted: “The criteria listed for general construction also applies to agriculture-related construction projects,” the department added.

Elaborating, the authority said that it “cannot adjudicate on individual cases”.

“It is a matter for each company/individual to assess whether they are involved in providing essential services,” the department concluded.