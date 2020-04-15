BEEP-S: Suckler farmers urged to apply for €90/cow scheme

Suckler farmers have been strongly encouraged to apply for the new €90/cow sucker Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme.

Highlighting the benefits of the pilot, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Livestock Committee chairman Brendan Golden said:

“BEEP-S is a new and very positive scheme, worth €90/cow on the first 10 cows and €80/cow on the remainder up to a maximum of 100. It’s a follow-on from last year’s BEEP scheme.”

The chairman said that a farmer with 25 suckler cows will receive €2,900 this year for joining the scheme and meeting the requirements.

Noting that €35 million in national funding was allocated for the new scheme in Budget 2020, Golden said this needs to be put to good use: “It’s vital that there is a strong uptake from suckler farmers.”

Golden said farmers must apply online for the scheme and the closing date for applications is Friday, May 15.

He called on the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc and private advisors to encourage suckler farmers to apply for the scheme.

“The suckler cow is the backbone of Ireland’s quality €3 billion beef sector and is crucial to the survival of rural Ireland, particularly in the west, where 80% of the cows are sucklers.”

Golden said the IFA is “determined to build on the supports” now in place.

Regarding BEEP-S, the weighing aspect of the scheme is mandatory and will involve a payment of €50 per cow/calf on the first 10 and €40 on the remainder. An additional €30 will be paid for an animal welfare action, with an option of a pre-weaning meal feeding programme or vaccination.

Another €10 is available for a faecal egg testing programme, the IFA noted.