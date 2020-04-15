GLAS balancing payments ‘must be issued immediately’

Green Low-carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) balancing payments must be made immediately to ease farmer cash-flow concerns, according to Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue.

Commenting on the matter, the Donegal TD added that it is “unacceptable” that there has not yet been any support to help farmers deal with income pressures resulting from the Covid-19 restrictions.

Elaborating, deputy McConalogue said: “There is an urgent need for Minister [for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael] Creed to bring forward the GLAS balancing payments to approximately 48,000 farmers waiting on them.”

Describing the current scenario as “an unprecedented situation”, the TD said that the restrictions in place have had a big impact on farmers and will continue to do so as they are extended to May 5.

It is an important time of the year on farms, but this period is expensive. Many farmers are experiencing cashflow difficulties.

“There is an anxiety from lenders to provide short term credit to farmers over their ability to repay loans given the global uncertainty in the agri-food sector.

“Bringing forward the GLAS balancing payments will ease some of the financial pressure farmers are under.

“We need intervention at home and from Europe. I have repeatedly made calls that the EU Commission should implement support measures for those in the Agri-sector. Commissioner Wojciechowski can implement steps to support farmers, including exceptional aid measures and steps to cover market disturbance funding.

We also need to see aid to private storage measures introduced from Europe without delay in order to stabilise meat and dairy prices over the coming weeks.

“No one knows how long the coronavirus pandemic will last. We do know the economic impact will last a long time in almost all sectors.

“This is why it is vital Minister Creed brings forward the GLAS balancing payment and pursue supports from Europe urgently,” deputy McConalogue concluded.