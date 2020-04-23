‘Farmers not immune’ to mental health impact of lockdown

With the country in lockdown, one might be forgiven for assuming that farmers might have an easier time of it, turning to the farm and the fields to get out and about.

However, this may not be enough, and there are concerns that the loss of social outlets, such as marts and sports events, could have a serious impact on farmers’s mental health.

Eddie Punch, the general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), has warned: “The impacts are felt by all parts of society, and farming communities are not immune.

While the risk of contracting the virus remains rightly uppermost in people’s minds, there is also serious grounds for being concerned about the other impacts. The isolation caused by the lockdown and the sense of anxiety provoked by not knowing when this will end are real dangers to well-being.

“Farmers have the advantage of being able to go out, unhindered on their farms, and the recent improved weather is a God-send for them. But we cannot gloss over the fact that the closure of so many social outlets, whether it be the mart or a match on Sunday, leaves people without any release from the day-to-day worries,” he stressed.

The ICSA general secretary highlighted that, although food production continues, product prices “are now at a disastrously low level”.

“In reality, cattle and sheep prices were already well below the cost of production and further cuts make the business totally unviable. All of this is adding hugely to the mental strain.

The problem is of course, greatly compounded by the fact that people can’t meet other farmers at marts, discussion groups or farmer meetings. Farmers are often reluctant to talk to others about their feelings but keeping things bottled up can be really damaging.

“It is vital that the state shows understanding of the strain many people are under. Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine officials need to be very sensitive in how they treat people at this challenging time. Even the wording of written communications needs to be looked at as some people find official letters intimidating,” Punch argued.

He also said that the government must direct banks to work with people who are facing cash-flow difficulties or are under pressure to make repayments.

“The three-month holiday on repayments needs to be a more widely-used model to help people. For example, there should be the possibility of skipping a quarterly or even annual payment which would be added to the end of a farm loan without penalty.

This should be available without quibble – there is no reason to waste endless hours trying to determine whether a person should be eligible when it is clear that the financial impacts of Covid-19 are severe and widespread.

“It is also clear that much more needs to be done on low-interest loans targeted at low-income farmers who are facing massive cash flow difficulties. This is not about big borrowings for expansion; it is about smaller sums to keep the show on the road,” Punch remarked.

He went on to stress that some farmers are “being backed into a corner” where they will accept “any offer” for livestock.

Rural Communities

Punch highlighted: “The importance of rural communities cannot be over-stated at this time. People need to look out for their neighbours. The age profile of farming means that many farmers are actually in the cocooning category, and it is really important to reach out to those people in particular.

Urging farmers to reach out for help, he concluded: “There is a lot of help out there for people who are feeling under pressure. Depression can be just as big a deal as Covid-19, and it is vital to get help, advice and the appropriate treatment.”