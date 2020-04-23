Table: Variations of up to 10c/L in green diesel prices around Ireland

Variations in fuel prices across the country have been highlighted – with savings of up to €180 to be had on 1,000L of green diesel, according to a recent survey completed by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA Farm Business Committee chair Rose Mary McDonagh has highlighted the variations when announcing the finding of the association’s survey

“Although fuel prices will differ from day to day, there are still savings to be made from shopping around,” McDonagh noted.

IFA has completed a survey on the price of kerosene and green diesel in each county, with the findings revealed in the below table.

Advertisement

The survey was completed on the week beginning April 13 and include VAT.

The average price quoted for a litre of kerosene was €0.44/L, while the average for green diesel was €0.51/ L, with variations of over €0.10/L between the counties surveyed.

On 1,000L of green diesel, the saving could be as high as €180, the IFA chairwoman highlighted.

McDonagh added that some suppliers indicated that purchases in larger volumes tend to work out cheaper, particularly if paying on the day.

The survey is the latest to be released by the IFA following its price survey of silage wrap last week.

The wrap study revealed a price difference of more than €11 between different counties for a roll of silage wrap plastic, the organisation said.