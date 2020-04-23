Tributes paid to long-standing NI politican and farmer Charlie Poots

Tributes have been paid tribute to long-standing Northern Ireland politician and farmer Charlie Poots who passed away this morning (April 23).

Mr. Poots was a founding member of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and his son, Edwin Poots, currently holds the position of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister in Northern Ireland.

The pair worked together on the family farm in Legacurry, Co. Down.

Mr. Poots was an industrious farmer, keeping beef cattle and sheep and keen to expand the farm, part of which was once owned by the late agricultural engineer Harry Ferguson.

But he was just as hardworking outside of the farm. Recounting Mr. Poots’ political achievements, Northern Ireland First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “Charlie was a founding member of the DUP, standing for election first as a Protestant Unionist in 1969.

“He served in both the Northern Ireland Assembly from 1973-1974 and the Constitutional Convention from 1975-1976, but it was in local government where Charlie gave a lifetime of service.

“He spent 24 years as a councillor in Lisburn, including serving as deputy mayor in 1991-1992, before stepping down from elected politics in 1997.

Charlie’s service to the people of Lisburn was marked in 2009 when he was made a Freeman of the City of Lisburn and his loss will be felt by many people, but particularly in that city and amongst the people to whom he gave such dedicated representation.

“The tradition of service to the people did not end with Charlie’s retirement, however. But continues today through his son Edwin within the Northern Ireland Assembly and his grandson Caleb McCready who was elected as a DUP councillor in the Downshire area of Lisburn just last year.

“My heartfelt sympathies are with my friend and Executive colleague Edwin and the wider Poots family at this most difficult of times.

“Having been involved in caring for Charlie over recent years, I know how difficult it was not to be close to him as he approached the end of his life.

“The current circumstances make it difficult for us all to express our thoughts directly with those who have lost someone.

“However, I hope they can take some comfort from the very many people who will have been impacted by Charlie’s life and work and who will feel his loss.”