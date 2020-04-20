Calls made for ‘urgent EU and Government assistance’ for farmers

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Michael Creed has been called on by Fianna Fáil’s deputy Brendan Smith to urgently introduce measures to support farmers through the public health emergency.

Commenting, the TD for Cavan-Monaghan said: “I have stressed again to the Minister for Agriculture how important it is that he introduce greater supports for farmers who have been adversely affected by this global pandemic.

“The minister should make available the unspent funding from the BEAM [Beef Exceptional Aid Measure] scheme which I understand amounts to €24 million,” the Fianna Fáil TD added.

I have also called on the minister to work with his European counterparts to apply pressure on the European Commission to introduce an ‘Aids to Private Storage Scheme’ to assist the beef sector where prices are at a 10-year low.

The TD added that a similar scheme would also help dairy farmers, who he said comprise another part of the farming sector which has seen a reduction in prices paid to farmers.

In reply to a parliamentary question from deputy Smith on whether the €24 million in unspent BEAM funds will be made available to beef farmers, Minister Creed said:

“With regard to the use of unspent funds from the BEAM Scheme in 2019, I have already provided an additional €20 million in supports for the beef sector in Budget 2020, on top of the €20 million provided last year for the BEEP pilot.

This year’s scheme – the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (Sucklers), will deliver a maximum payment of €90 per suckler cow for the first 10 cows, and €80/head thereafter.

“This is a significant increase in the payment available compared to the BEEP Pilot in 2019. This extra funding is available to suckler farmer right now.

“It is a straightforward scheme, which can deliver a significant cash-flow injection, and I would urge you to encourage suckler farmers to apply before the deadline of May.”

Responding to the minister’s reply, deputy Smith accused the minister of “not acting with the urgency required for such an unprecedented crisis”.

“The European Union and the Government must commit additional financial resources to support this sector which is of critical importance for all of our economy, specifically rural Ireland,” concluded deputy Smith.