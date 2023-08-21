This week in the sheep trade, as prices at most outlets have remained the same as last week, some have quoted marginally higher prices than in recent weeks.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) sheep chair, Sean McNamara, said the sheep trade this week “is moving up in the right direction”.

While prices this week have steadied, the latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have shown there are fewer lambs being slaughtered this year when compared to last year.

As of Sunday, August 13 (week 32), a total of 561,158 head of this season’s lambs had been slaughtered. This figure is almost 58,800 head or 9% below the same 32-week period of last year.

Sheep trade – spring lamb

McNamara said that “€6.50 is common” for a spring lamb at some outlets and he also referred to a factory in the west of Ireland that is offering €6.70/kg.

Kildare Chilling has not provided a quote for spring lambs since July, continuing this trend this week, as there is no factory quote on offer from thE outlet.

This week, Irish Country Meats (ICM) is offering €6.00/kg plus a 20c quality assurance (QA) bonus, bringing its offering to €6.20/kg up to a 22kg carcass weight for a spring lamb – the same as last week.

Other outlets have offered €6.05/kg plus a QA bonus of 15c/kg, a total of €6.20/kg for a spring lamb.

Cull ewes

ICM has continued to maintain its price for a cull ewe at €2.90/kg up to 45kg carcass weight.

Kildare Chilling has not offered a quote for cull ewes this week in the sheep trade, while other outlets have offered €2.70/kg for a cull ewe.

Hoggets

ICM is quoting €4.80/kg plus a QA bonus of 20c up to 23kg for hoggets this week, a total of €5.00/kg, the same price on offer as last week.

Kildare Chilling has not quoted for hoggets this week.