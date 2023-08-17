A Dutch Spotted sheep breeder in Co. Down secured a private deal that saw a ram lamb fetch a remarkable £20,000 recently.

The Saintfield, Co. Down breeder, Tommy Jackson’s ram lamb, Milltown Golden Balls, sold for £20,000, with the deal arranging for a 50% share for the purchaser.

The 50% share was negotiated by Moira, Co. Down breeder James Johnston for his recently formed Broadwater flock, who first saw the lamb at the Balmoral Show in May.

At the Balmoral Show, Milltown Golden Balls was awarded male champion, finishing first out of 18 categories in the ram lamb class.

Advertisement

Jackson said: “We rarely sell at home when we have an animal entered for a sale.

“However, the opportunity to retain a 50% share was too good to miss, as we believe this is a special lamb that will breed well in both of our flocks.

“We wish the Johnston family all the best with their new stock ram.”

Dutch Spotted sheep

Dutch Spotted sheep hail from the Netherlands, and are a naturally polled (hornless) breed and consistently colour-mark their progeny, even in crossbreeding scenarios.

Advertisement

They are multi-purpose animals, being of equal value in both hill and lowland situations.

When used with a terminal sire, they produce lambs with an exceptionally high kill-out percentage. The quality of the meat is also excellent.

Dutch Spotted sheep have been recognised as a breed in their own right for the past 50 years. While most are located in the Netherlands, they can be seen in many flocks across Europe.

The sheep are noted for their ability to thrive on grass and to produce carcasses with exceptional meat yields.

In addition, they are easy lambing with ewes able to produce large volumes of milk. Mature females will weigh up to 95kg with rams getting up to 135kg.