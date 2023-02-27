This week’s sheep trade sees hogget prices increase by 10c/kg at most factories after last week’s price reduction.

The general run of hogget prices this week is €6/kg ‘all in’ with ewe price at €3.00-€3.30/kg, depending on the outlet.

Prices at the higher-end of the market are now at €6.20/kg in general for hoggets, with some deals being secured by producers, particularly where larger numbers are on hand.

Meanwhile, prices at the higher-end of the scale for ewes is ranging from €3.30-€3.40/kg.

Kildare Chilling has increased its quote for hoggets to €5.90/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

Irish Country Meats also moved its hogget price up to a base price of €5.80/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus, while reports from other plants indicate a base price of €5.85/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus.

Conversations with stakeholders in the hogget trade would indicate supplies are expected to tighten over the coming weeks and further price increases in the sheep trade are anticipated.

ICSA protest

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) is set to stage a sheep-sector protest, outside the Dáil, at midday tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28). The protest will continue there until 2:30p.m, before moving to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) headquarters at Agriculture House on Kildare Street.

The protesters will be calling for a support package for the sheep farming sector, similar to that which was provided to other farming sectors in times of crisis over recent years.

According to the ICSA the sheep farming sector “has been hit hardest by a combination of lower prices and input costs”, while prices have been falling consistently over the past six months.

The ICSA has also called for sheep farmers to hold back lambs from meat factories tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28).

Commenting in advance of the protest, ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said: “We are calling on all farmers to support us tomorrow as we seek a better deal for the sheep sector.

“The focus tomorrow is on the lack of support from the government, but we are also clear that factories cannot be absolved of blame.

“The dairy, beef and pig sectors all received emergency packages in recent years due to market difficulties and the sheep sector should not be treated differently,” he said.

“We also want farmers to send a signal to factories that relentless price cutting is not acceptable.

“So please do not supply lambs tomorrow as a gesture of support for what we are trying to achieve.

“Instead, we are asking farmers to come to Dublin tomorrow Tuesday, February 28, for our protest outside Dáil Eireann and the department of agriculture on Kildare St; commencing at 12 noon until 3:00p.m,” McNamara said.