With continued cuts to prices in the sheep trade occurring on a weekly basis, the quotes for spring lambs are close to the prices being offered a year ago.

This week, base prices for spring lambs are standing at €7.30/kg as up to 60c/kg has been taken off since last week, while one year ago, base prices for spring lambs stood from €7-7.20/kg.

Just six weeks ago, spring lambs reached prices of €9.30-9.40/kg. This means that in six weeks, between €2-2.10/kg has been knocked off the price of a spring lamb.

On a spring lamb carcass of 21.5/kg, this represents a loss of between €43.00-45.15/kg per lamb in six weeks.

Spring lamb prices

For today only (Monday, July 8), Kildare Chilling are offering €7.30/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assured (QA) bonus for a spring lamb up to 21.5kg, a reduction in price of 60c/kg in a week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.30/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs up to 21.5kg, a total of €7.50/kg, and a 50c/kg drop in price since last week.

Other outlets have reduced their prices for spring lambs and are offering €7.30/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus.

Hogget prices

Kildare Chilling, among other processors, are not quoting for hoggets this week in the sheep trade.

This week, ICM is quoting €6.30/kg, plus a 20c/kg QA bonus, which is a total of €6.50/kg for a hogget, which is a 50c/kg cut in price since last week.

Cull ewe prices

Kildare Chilling have risen their offering for ewes weighing from 35kg to 43kg by 10c/kg and are paying €4/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

The processor is also paying €3.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for ewes that are weighing from 23kg to 35kg, while thin ewes will be paid at €3/kg.

ICM are paying €3.90/kg, while other processors are paying €3.70/kg plus a QA bonus of 10c/kg for ewes weighing over 30kg.