This week’s factory quotes have seen up to 10c/kg cuts to cattle price, making it the second consecutive week beef prices have fallen.

Last week, quotes reduced by 5c/kg at some but not all sites and while weekly kill numbers are increasing, cattle supplies remain below the equivalent weeks of last year.

Irish beef prices generally tend to drop off in the second half of the year, but with supplies of finished cattle expected to drop this year, it remains to be seen to what extent prices will decline.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Bullock (steer) prices are being quoted at €5.00-€5.05/kg on the grid this week, with tops of €5.15/kg on the grid still available for eligible steers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Heifers are being quoted at €5.10/kg on the grid in general with top prices of €5.20/kg on the grid being quoted for eligible steers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg at one Co. Donegal-based outlet.

In the same week last year, factory price quotes for steers were ranging from €4.85-4.90/kg on the grid.

Cow price

Cow price quotes are also in decline this week, with €4.20, 4.30 and 4.50/kg being quoted for P, O and R grade cows respectively this week.

U grade cows are being quoted at €4.60/kg but some processors are offering premiums for U grade cows ad are quoting €4.80/kg for U grade cows this week.

The table below gives an overview of the prices paid for P=3= grade cows by factory in the week ending Sunday, June 30:

There is significant variation in cow price both between outlets and within grades and cows with a carcass weight above 270kg and a fat score of 2+ or above and below a 4+ generally eligible for the highest rates of payment within grades.

Farmers can click here to view the prices paid for cows by factory and by grade in the week ending June 30.

Bulls

Under-24-month bull price has fallen this week also, with R grade bulls being quoted at flat prices ranging from €5.10-5.20/kg with U grade bulls being quoted at €5.20-5.30/kg.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €4.90-5.00 and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.80-4.90/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg on the grid this week, generally speaking.