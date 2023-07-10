This week’s factory quotes for beef cattle see the lower price quotes from last week holding, but one outlet move to raise its heifer price quote by 5c/kg.

Despite this, some of the stronger-paying outlets from last week have reduced their quotes by 5c/kg for this week.

A look at Bord Bia’s Beef Market Tracker shows that as of Saturday, July 1, the Irish Composite Price is below the Export Benchmark Price for the first time this year.

On the week ending Saturday, July 1, the Irish Composite Beef Price was €4.71/kg while the Export Benchmark Price was 10c/kg higher at €4.81/kg.

Factory quotes: Prime cattle

Heifer price is generally being quoted at €4.90/kg on the grid this week, with €4.95/kg still available for heifers with a carcass weight between 300-400kg at some outlets.

Steer (bullock) price is being quoted at €4.85/kg generally speaking, with €4.90/kg on the grid available in some cases for 300-400kg carcass weight steers.

Cow price

Cow price remains variable this week with the most significant price variations seen in cows grading P and O.

Quotes for P-grade cows are ranging from €3.95-4.15/kg, while quotes for cows grading an O are ranging from €4.05-4.25/kg.

Quotes for cows grading an R are ranging from €4.35-4.45/kg, generally speaking. Quotes for cows grading a U are ranging from €4.45-4.60/kg.

Some of the stronger-paying outlets are also paying an additional 10c/kg carcass weight bonus for cows killing out with a carcass weight between 300-400kg.

Bulls

The lower quotes for under-24-month bulls have held for this week with the higher quotes from last week falling.

Procurement staff at some outlets have said they are keen for young, well-fleshed bulls that are not overly heavy.

Quotes for bulls grading a U are ranging from €4.90-5.00/kg generally speaking. Quotes for bulls grading an R are ranging from €4.80-4.90/kg.

For bulls grading O and P, price quotes are ranging from €4.60-4.70/kg and €4.50-4.60/kg respectively.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.80-4.85/kg on the grid.