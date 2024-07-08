Newly elected Green Party leader, Roderic O’Gorman has said the party will be “working hard” to bring forward policies that support farmers and the wider rural economy in a “meaningful” way.

O’Gorman has been announced as the new Green Party leader in Dublin this morning (Monday, July 8), having earned a majority with 984 votes by party members, or 52%.

Speaking to Agriland, O’Gorman said the Green Party recognises that there is a “disconnect” which has existed between the party and farmers and the rural community.

However, he said the party “will be working hard to make sure we are bringing forward polices that meaningfully support farmers and the wider rural economy and rural society as well”.

Farming and rural Ireland

O’Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth of Ireland, also said that the “progress many farmers have made” in terms of cutting emissions in the last number of years has to be acknowledged.

The reduced use of fertiliser and changed breeding patterns are “having an impact”, the new party leader said and added that “it is really important we acknowledge that, but we have to support farmers to do more”.

“I think one of the key things we have to do is to make sure there are income streams and new income streams put in place for farmers to support them in that,” O’Gorman told Agriland.

Addressing the recently passed EU Nature Restoration Law, the new Green Party leader said that there are a “range of voluntary targets that member states need to set up”, and added:

“We know farmers will only take up those targets if there is a financial reward for them – that‘s entirely understandable and justifiable”.

He added that this is “one of the reasons” why the government set up the Climate and Nature Fund worth €3 billion which is designed to support nature restoration specifically, and supporting farmers in their work there.

Green Party

Speaking in Dublin, O’Gorman said: “I am honoured to have been elected as leader of the Green Party. I want to thank members for their support and for their participation in this election, and thank Pippa for bringing key issues to the fore.

“We are absolutely the stronger for having had this election. I know she cares as deeply about the party as I do, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her.

“Over the last four years, the Green Party has done exactly what we said we would – we have delivered. On ambitions in climate and the environment, protecting nature, in supporting children and families, backing the arts and culture.

“We can be proud of our party’s record for people in all parts of Ireland. We now need to demonstrate to everyone that Green Party policies are focused on the challenges of today every bit as much as those of tomorrow.

“Our solutions – on climate, transport, housing, support for families – benefit everyone on this island. That job starts today.” New Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett

Commenting on the announcement, Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, who received 912 votes, said “well, I gave it a good shot”.

“I want to wish Roderic and his leadership team the very best, and I look forward to working alongside him for the remainder of this term in government and into the future,” Minister Hackett said.