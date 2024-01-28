The sheep trade in marts is proving to be in a good position across the country, as sheep ranging from butcher-type hoggets to ram lambs are in high demand.

January proved to be a successful month for sheep sales at Ballinrobe Mart in Co. Mayo, with a positive turnout of over 500 sheep on offer during the sale held on Thursday, January 25.

A statement from the mart said the support and engagement from both in-person and online buyers contributed to the overall success of the sales.

The top prices at the sale saw ewe lambs achieving a notable high, reaching €164 for a 53kg lot.

Additionally, 44kg whether lambs reached a maximum of €3.37/kg, making €155/head. Image source: Ballinrobe Livestock Mart

The overall average for lambs settled at €2.84/kg or €110/head, reflecting a competitive and satisfactory market.

Sample Prices:

49kg, €162, €3.31/kg, ewe lambs;

47kg, €154, €3.28/kg, ewe lambs;

50kg, €159, €3.18/kg, ram lambs;

52kg, €160, €3.08/kg, ewe lambs.

There was a fine selection of ewes on offer at with a few standout pens at the mart, including two well-shaped Texel ewes, weighing 95kg, which fetched €172 each. Additionally, a heavier ewe at 106kg secured a price of €158.

Cull ewes were also in demand, with a quality pen weighing 90kg achieving a price of €147.

Common in sheep marts across the country, the market in Ballinrobe Mart is showing signs of the upcoming lambing season, with in-lamb ewes and ewes with lambs at foot making appearances.

A notable sale involved a ewe with a lamb at foot, attaining €201.

Ennis Mart

At a sale on Monday, January 22 in Ennis Mart in Co. Clare, there was a good size sale with 450 sheep on offer.

For the sheep sale, the mart reported there was a lot of hoggets in the 47-54kg range, which averaged €2.92/kg with a top price of €185 for a pen of exceptional hogget’s weighing 57.5kg.

A smaller entry of cull ewes was seen, and these averaged €1.45/kg, with a top price of €177 for a ewe weighing 101kg.

Lamb prices

13 at 57.5kgs sold for €185 – €3.22/kg;

Ten at 54kgs made €167 – €3.09/kg;

Eight at 49.5kgs fetched €160 – €3.23/kg;

Ten at 52.5kgs sold for €162 – €3.08/kg;

15 at 45kgs made €142 – €3.15/kg;

Ten at 43kgs fetched €135 – €3.13/kg;

Ten at 43kgs sold for €133 – €3.09/kg;

Six at 38kgs made €120 – €3.15/kg.

Corrin Mart

Sample prices from the sheep sale on Monday, January 22 in Corrin Mart in Co. Cork, are featured below:

Butcher hoggets

55kg made €180;

52kg sold for €176;

49kg fetched a price of €162.

Butcher hoggets weighing 49kgs sold for €162/head Source: Cork Co-Op Marts

Factory and store hogget trade

44kg mixed €126;

47kg wethers €153;

33kg ewe lambs €114;

44kg with €136.

Cull ewes

93kg made €214;

77kg sold for €150;

91kg fetched €182;

75kg made €144.

Maam Cross Mart

The sale at Maam Cross in Co. Galway on Saturday, January 20 was a smaller sale on account of bad roads in the area, with conditions like this affecting many sheep marts across the country.

However, the sale still managed a 99% clearance for sheep and a 94% clearance for cattle.

Ram lambs saw an average of €2.75/kg to a max. of €3.21/kg, with one 42kg lamb making €135. These 15 ram lambs weighing 32kgs sold for €87/head Image source: Maam Cross Mart

Ewe lambs made an average of €2.63/kg to a max. of €2.91/kg, with six 30kg ewe lambs making was €87/head.

Ewe hoggets sold for an average of €3/kg to a max. of €3.38/kg, with 12 42kg mule ewes selling for €144/head.

Breeding ewes made an average of €1.64/kg to a max. of €2.69/kg.