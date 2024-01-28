The sheep trade in marts is proving to be in a good position across the country, as sheep ranging from butcher-type hoggets to ram lambs are in high demand.
January proved to be a successful month for sheep sales at Ballinrobe Mart in Co. Mayo, with a positive turnout of over 500 sheep on offer during the sale held on Thursday, January 25.
A statement from the mart said the support and engagement from both in-person and online buyers contributed to the overall success of the sales.
The top prices at the sale saw ewe lambs achieving a notable high, reaching €164 for a 53kg lot.
Additionally, 44kg whether lambs reached a maximum of €3.37/kg, making €155/head.
The overall average for lambs settled at €2.84/kg or €110/head, reflecting a competitive and satisfactory market.
Sample Prices:
- 49kg, €162, €3.31/kg, ewe lambs;
- 47kg, €154, €3.28/kg, ewe lambs;
- 50kg, €159, €3.18/kg, ram lambs;
- 52kg, €160, €3.08/kg, ewe lambs.
There was a fine selection of ewes on offer at with a few standout pens at the mart, including two well-shaped Texel ewes, weighing 95kg, which fetched €172 each. Additionally, a heavier ewe at 106kg secured a price of €158.
Cull ewes were also in demand, with a quality pen weighing 90kg achieving a price of €147.
Common in sheep marts across the country, the market in Ballinrobe Mart is showing signs of the upcoming lambing season, with in-lamb ewes and ewes with lambs at foot making appearances.
A notable sale involved a ewe with a lamb at foot, attaining €201.
Ennis Mart
At a sale on Monday, January 22 in Ennis Mart in Co. Clare, there was a good size sale with 450 sheep on offer.
For the sheep sale, the mart reported there was a lot of hoggets in the 47-54kg range, which averaged €2.92/kg with a top price of €185 for a pen of exceptional hogget’s weighing 57.5kg.
A smaller entry of cull ewes was seen, and these averaged €1.45/kg, with a top price of €177 for a ewe weighing 101kg.
Lamb prices
- 13 at 57.5kgs sold for €185 – €3.22/kg;
- Ten at 54kgs made €167 – €3.09/kg;
- Eight at 49.5kgs fetched €160 – €3.23/kg;
- Ten at 52.5kgs sold for €162 – €3.08/kg;
- 15 at 45kgs made €142 – €3.15/kg;
- Ten at 43kgs fetched €135 – €3.13/kg;
- Ten at 43kgs sold for €133 – €3.09/kg;
- Six at 38kgs made €120 – €3.15/kg.
Corrin Mart
Sample prices from the sheep sale on Monday, January 22 in Corrin Mart in Co. Cork, are featured below:
Butcher hoggets
- 55kg made €180;
- 52kg sold for €176;
- 49kg fetched a price of €162.
Factory and store hogget trade
- 44kg mixed €126;
- 47kg wethers €153;
- 33kg ewe lambs €114;
- 44kg with €136.
Cull ewes
- 93kg made €214;
- 77kg sold for €150;
- 91kg fetched €182;
- 75kg made €144.
Maam Cross Mart
The sale at Maam Cross in Co. Galway on Saturday, January 20 was a smaller sale on account of bad roads in the area, with conditions like this affecting many sheep marts across the country.
However, the sale still managed a 99% clearance for sheep and a 94% clearance for cattle.
Ram lambs saw an average of €2.75/kg to a max. of €3.21/kg, with one 42kg lamb making €135.
Ewe lambs made an average of €2.63/kg to a max. of €2.91/kg, with six 30kg ewe lambs making was €87/head.
Ewe hoggets sold for an average of €3/kg to a max. of €3.38/kg, with 12 42kg mule ewes selling for €144/head.
Breeding ewes made an average of €1.64/kg to a max. of €2.69/kg.