There will be “good, honest debate” about the challenges of balancing sustainable agriculture and food security at the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) next week (February 1) according to the organisation’s general secretary.

Eddie Punch said the ICSA AGM and annual conference will focus on key issues for its 10,000 members including environmental pressures, financial challenges and if there is a future for the next generation of farmers.

Punch said the AGM and annual conference will also give members an opportunity to hear and also discuss if “Brussels or Dublin” is really listening to Irish farmers.

“What we’re hearing from some of our members is that they feel there is just one regulation coming after another and in some instances they see this as a series diktats without any deep listening to what’s really going on.

“We want to have good honest debate about the conflicts there are between balancing food security and sustainable agriculture.

“Farmers need to be supported to produce food and the cost of production needs to be part of every discussion around that,” Punch added.

The ICSA has been critical of what it has described as the European Commission “regulating EU agriculture out of business” and repeatedly highlighted its concerns of what is expected from European farmers under the EU Green Deal.

During the ICSA AGM and annual conference, which will take place next Thursday (February 1) at the Athlone Springs Hotel, Monksland, Athlone, Sean McNamara, the current ICSA Sheep chair, will formally take over role of president succeeding Dermot Kelleher.

It will also feature a panel discussion which is expected to include a number of political representatives including

Colm Markey MEP;

Maria Walsh MEP;

Barry Cowen TD;

Michael Fitzmaurice TD;

Claire Kerrane TD.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, is also scheduled to attend the ICSA AGM and annual conference next week.

Earlier this week the minister attended the first meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council of 2024 in Brussels where he said there needs to be “more emphasis” on food production and farmers must also get the recognition and respect for the “important work” they are doing.