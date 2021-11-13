Last week’s sheep kill (week ending November 6) saw an increase on the week before – up over 10,000 head – figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

This big jump in the kill comes after a shorter week’s kill the week previous due to the bank holiday, and sees throughput jump back to where it was roughly prior to that.

Looking at the figures in more detail for the week ending November 6, 57,680 sheep were processed – an increase of 10,304 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending November 6, amounted to 48,332 head, which is an increase of 9,033 head from the week previous.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed an increase also, totalling 9,269 head – which is a jump of 1,297 head – for the week ending November 6.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING NOVEMBER 6):

Hoggets: 78 head (-23 or -22.77%);

Ewes and rams: 9,269 head (+1,297 or +16.26%);

Spring lambs: 48,332 head (+9,033 or +22.98%);

Total: 57,680 head (+10,304 or +21.74%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,307,436 sheep have been processed thus far.

Advertisement

Of that figure, 697,819 have been hoggets, while 1,302,255 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 307,236 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back by 114,038 head.

92,039 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year and 18,714 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well.

Spring lamb throughput is also back on the same period in 2020 by 3,351 head.

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING NOVEMBER 6):