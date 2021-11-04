Last week’s sheep kill (week ending October 30) saw a heavy fall on the week before – down over 11,5000 head – figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Tight supplies have seen factory prices stay strong throughout the year and over the last few weeks, prices have been rising week-on-week, as the number of finished lambs tightens further – going by figures released by the department and what is being seen on the ground.

It’s also important to remember last week saw a shorter week’s kill due to the bank holiday – which also had a big impact on the number of sheep processed last week.

Looking at the figures in more detail, for the week ending October 30, 47,376 sheep were processed – which is a decrease of 11,528 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending October 30, amounted to 39,299 head – which is a decrease of 10,825 head from the week previous.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed a decrease also, totalling 7,972 head – which is back 1,443 head – for the week ending October 30.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING OCTOBER 30):

Hoggets: 101 head (-13 or -11.4%);

Ewes and rams: 7,972 head (-1,443 or -8.00%);

Spring lambs: 39,299 head (-10,825 or -21.59%);

Total: 47,376 head (-11,528 or -19.59%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,250,156 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 697,741 have been hoggets, while 1,253,923 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 298,367 head. Source: DAFM5

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back by 119,490 head.

91,727 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year and 19,762 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well.

While spring lamb throughput is also back on the same period in 2020 by 8,066 head.

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING OCTOBER 30):

Hoggets: 697,741 head (-91,727 or -12%);

Spring lambs: 1,253,923 head (-8,066 or -1%);

Ewes and rams: 298,367 head (-19,762 or -6%);

Total: 2,250,156 head (-119,490 or -5%).

