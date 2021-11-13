The Tipperary Food Producers, a network of the county’s artisan food and beverage producers established in 2008, has launched a virtual tour series, allowing people to take a closer look at the day-to-day lives of producers.

The virtual tours explore some of the finest and best-known food producers across the Premier county, giving a taste of the processes involved in creating the quality artisan food and drink produce associated with Co. Tipperary.

The tours showcase the way in which producers work and their craft in creating quality produce with so much passion.

They cover everything from beekeeping along the shores of Lough Derg to the woods of Glengarra, and crafting award-winning preserves in the heart of the Golden Vale.

Tipperary Food Producers ‘ahead of the curve’

Cofounder of Virtual Tour Media, Brendan O’Driscoll, said that Tipperary Food Producers are ahead of the curve in terms of offering virtual tours as an innovative marketing tool.

“Ultimately, virtual tours allow potential customers to build trust with the food producers because of the level of transparency on display,” he said.

Tour participants include: Crossogue Preserves; Galtee Honey; Tullahay Farm, which produces fruity drinks and soft cheeses; Brookfield Farm, which produces artisan food and locally sourced honey; and The Apple Farm, which also grows pears, plums, sweet cherries, strawberries and raspberries.

Con Traas, owner of The Apple Farm, who chairs Tipperary Food Producers, said they were delighted to launch their series of virtual tours to give people the opportunity to learn more about what they do as artisan food producers in a way that is accessible to all.

“Something that has definitely come from the pandemic has been the appreciation and interest in local produce which has been fantastic to see. Not many people actually realise how many producers are on their doorstep,” he said.

The virtual tours, he said, are great for the whole family to enjoy and are a brilliant educational tool for primary schools as well.

“We have a fantastic network of over 32 producers here in Tipperary and the virtual tour series will give a real taste of the producers of Tipperary,” Traas added.

More information can be found on the Tipperary Food Producers’ website.

Meanwhile, Tipperary has just been named in Condé Nast Traveller’s list of ‘best holiday destinations for 2022’ and in the ‘best for foodies’ section.