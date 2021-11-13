Buoyant lamb trade has pushed prices on 40c/kg over the past week, with prices for lambs reaching as high as €7.40/kg.

This is according to Sean Dennehy, the sheep chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Speaking to Agriland about the ever-strengthening lamb trade, he said: “At this stage factories are offering €7.40/kg, with deals on weights to 22.5kg and in cases 23kg, and transport on offer to secure lambs.

“Higher deals are available for groups and larger lots, with most lambs securing €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg.

“Some factories are also offering bonuses of 20c/kg for light lambs up to 15kg, in an attempt to match supplies with market demand.”

He added that competition at marts is intense between butchers, wholesalers, factory agents and store finishers. This is providing farmers with a real competitive alternative to factories and is ensuring the supply and demand balance remains firmly in the farmer’s favour.

He said: “Good quality store lambs are making €3.00/kg to €3.40/kg at marts, with ewe lambs suitable for breeding coming in at the higher end, while hill-types are making up to €3.00/kg.

“Moreover, cull ewes are, in the main, ranging from €3.10/kg to €3.30/kg at factories.”

Dennehy concluded with advice considering the current lamb trade.

He said that farmers should shop around, depending on their lambs, to get the best deal and sell hard in a buoyant lamb market where supplies are failing to meet demand.