Lamb prices have now reached €7.00/kg – with factories once again increasing prices for lambs this week.

Last week saw lamb prices rise upwards of 30c/kg on the previous week and now this week, after much talk about would they or wouldn’t they, prices for lambs have now reached €7.00/kg.

Prices seem to have changed quite quickly over the weekend, with one factory quoting €6.70/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus on Friday evening for Monday and by this morning, that quote had changed to €6.90/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus – a lift of 20c/kg.

Speaking to Agriland, Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), confirmed that prices for lambs had reached €7.00/kg.

He added: “After much talk in recent weeks, lambs are now making €7.00/kg in the factories.

“With even €7.10/kg on the table. Factories are struggling to source finished lambs simply because they are not out there.

“Tight supplies along with a strong market demand for lambs is driving the trade to where it is now. “

Agriland was at Mountbellew Mart on Saturday (November 6) and it was evident how tight supplies of finished lambs are and with farmers in the market for ewe lambs of 45kg plus along with forward stores along with butchers for heavy lambs, it’s leaving factory agents with a lot of competition for lambs.

In an attempt to secure numbers, factory agents were forced to compete for forward store lambs with any decent level of flesh cover in order to tie down supplies.

With strong factory prices and a very competitive and lively mart trade, farmers are in a good position when it comes to marketing their lambs.