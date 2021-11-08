Strengthening factory prices throughout the week have seen prices at marts improve once again, with prices for finished and store lambs rising on the week previous.

Mart managers have been reporting to Agriland that prices are stronger this week again, by as much as €3-6/head for lambs across the board – with some prices stronger by even as much as €10/head.

Supplies of finished lambs continue to remain tight and with factory demand for lambs being fierce, farmers moving lambs are trading in a strong market currently.

With factory prices for lambs rising once again this week, factory agents have been pushed further at sales in an attempt to secure supplies at marts.

Coupled with a strong demand from butchers for well-fleshed lambs and from farmers for forward store lambs, it’s leading to a lot of competition ringside.

Looking at the trade, prices for those well-fleshed 50kg plus lambs have generally been making from €150/head up to a high of €160/head.

Lambs in the 44-49kg bracket have been making from just over €130/head up to around the €150/head mark for well-fleshed lots.

Store lambs remain in strong demand at marts

The trade for store lambs continues to remain strong, with forward store lambs pushing – and hitting – over the €130/head mark, and rising as high as €135/head.

In general, prices for forward store lambs have been ranging from €118/head up to €130-132/head.

Longer-keep stores have been trading from €65/head, for lambs under 30kg, up to €115-117/head, for 38-39kg lambs.

Boost in cull ewe trade

More life continues to be inserted into the cull ewe trade this week, with some mart managers noting price lifts of €10/head in instances.

Fleshed ewes over 90kg are selling upwards of €150/head and in some cases, selling for as much as €180-185/head.

Ewes in the 80-89kg bracket have generally been making from €130/head up to €150/head.