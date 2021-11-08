The weather this week will see outbreaks of rain in parts – mainly the north and west – but there will also be good dry spells while holding relatively mild.

According to Met Eireann, today (Monday, November 8) will see outbreaks of rain turning heavy at times as it pushes eastwards across the country.

Cloudy but drier weather over Munster will extend over much of Leinster also; however, scattered outbreaks of rain will continue in parts of Connacht and Ulster before becoming more persistent and widespread there by evening.

It will be a mild day, with highest temperatures of 13° to 15° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

Early tonight, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards across the country overnight, becoming lighter and patchier as it does so. Dry clearer spells will follow into the northwest by morning.

Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° generally, in moderate to fresh southerly winds. With the clearance in the northwest, lows will fall to 7° or 8° towards morning as winds veer westerly and ease light to moderate.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 9), outbreaks of rain in the south and east will clear during the morning, while drier brighter weather with sunny spells will spread to all parts, but not without the chance of a few showers also, mostly in Connacht and west Ulster. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14° in light to moderate westerly winds.

Advertisement

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with just occasional clear spells. It will remain dry in many areas with just isolated patches of rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 8° and some mist and fog will develop in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

After a mostly cloudy start on Wednesday (November 10), some brighter or hazy sunny spells will develop, mixed with some patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13°, mildest in the south and southeast, in light southwest breezes.

On Wednesday night, many places will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. However, rain will develop on northwestern coasts. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 8°, holding a few degrees warmer in the northwest. It will be coolest in the south, with some fog developing in Munster under light southwest or variable breezes.

On Thursday (November 11), outbreaks of rain will continue in the northwest and, while there may be a few brighter spells in parts of Leinster and east Ulster during the morning, cloud will increase across the country during the day, with further patchy outbreaks of rain developing over the west of the country through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures on Thursday will be 10° to 13° in light southerly breezes.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight on Thursday, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more persistent and heavier in the north and west by morning. Lowest temperatures should be 8° to 11° in light to moderate southerly breezes.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday (November 12) with outbreaks of rain extending from the north and west to all parts through the day. Drier, brighter conditions will develop in the northwest later in the afternoon and evening. It will be mild, with highest temperatures of 12° to 15° in moderate southwest winds.