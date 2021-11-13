A circa (c.) 27.8ac roadside property with derelict farmhouse and outbuildings at Ballyvaloo, Blackwater, Co. Wexford, will go for sale through online auction on Tuesday, November 23, at 3:00p.m.

The property has come to market as the owner has retired.

“It enjoys an excellent location along the coastal road between Curracloe and Blackwater. It is 3km from Curracloe, 4km from Blackwater and is within 1km of some of Wexford’s finest beaches such as Ballyconnigar, Ballinesker and Curracloe,” said selling agent, David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“Both Blackwater and Curracloe have a range of shops and services and primary schools, while Wexford town is located just 12km from the property and offers an extensive array of amenities and tourist attractions, including the beautiful and newly extended quay front with waterfront plaza, the ‘twin churches’, in Bride Street and Rowe Street with their distinctive spires and Wexford Opera House.”

The town is linked to the capital by the M11/N11 national primary route and to Rosslare Europort, Cork and Waterford by the N25.

The property has dual frontage onto the main Curracloe to Blackwater road (R742) as well as a local road.

The Blackwater Farmhouse

“The farmhouse has been unoccupied for some time and is in a derelict state. The residence and out offices are in need of complete renovation,” the agent said.

“There may be potential for further development subject to planning and, as the farmhouse is on c. 1.8ac, it may also suit potential buyers with equestrian interests.

“The property is within walking distance of the coast and would make a lovely site for a renovation project or redevelopment.

“The lands are currently laid out in a number of suitable divisions, all of which are currently in grass. Some of the lands towards the western boundary are covered in a natural growth, in need of improvement works to be returned to agricultural use.

“There are several ponds on the land, with one larger pond towards the rear boundary. These may offer a purchaser the opportunity to develop an eco-tourism/wildlife project.

“The lands run at a slightly elevated angle from the public road and enjoy coastal views,” David continued.

“This property would have wide appeal either to a family looking for a building project or small rural holding or to expand a small holding or for local farmers looking to expand existing holdings.”

The pricing is as follows: Lot 1: farmhouse on c. 1.8ac, guided at €50,000; lot 2: c. 25.3ac, guided at €200,000; lot 3: 0.65 of ac. guided at €15,000; and lot 4: lot 1 and lot 2 together, guided at €250,000.