The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have shown that there has been over 6,000 fewer sheep slaughtered in 2024, than during the same period last year.

47,330 sheep were processed last week (week ending Sunday, January 28), which is a decrease of 2,683 head from the week prior.

The table below gives an overview of the sheep kill for week 4 and the cumulative kill to date this year, compared to the same time period in 2023. Type 2024

week 4 2024 cumulative 2023 weekly 2023 cumulative Weekly

difference Cumulative difference 24 vs. 23 % weekly difference 24 vs. 23 % cumulative difference Lambs/hoggets 42,593 174,019 44,064 182,820 -1,471 -8,801 -3% -5% Spring lambs 0 8,571 0 0 0 8,571 – – Ewes and rams 4,737 20,455 5,946 26,348 -1,209 -5,893 -20% -22% Light lambs 0 5 3 13 -3 -8 –100% -62% Total 47,330 203,050 50,013 209,181 -2,683 -6,131 -5% -3% Source: DAFM

Last week, lambs/hoggets accounted for 42,593 of the total sheep slaughtered, while a supply of 4,737 ewes and rams made up the rest of the throughput.

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 203,050 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 174,019 have been lambs/hoggets, 8,571 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (20,455), and a small portion of light lambs (five head).

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the opening of year 2 of the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) to new entrants.

For the purpose of year 2 of the scheme, a new entrant to this scheme is defined as an applicant who has applied for a new flock number within the period from December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023.

A new entrant can also be an applicant with an existing flock number who has not held or traded in sheep for a three-year period from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2023.

Applications must be made on the Agfood system, and can be made from today until the closing date at 5:00p.m on February 29.