Sheep Ireland is set to hold its multi-breed ram sale at Tullamore Mart this Saturday (August 27).

There are 439 animals entered into the provisional catalogue, making it the largest sale Sheep Ireland has hosted.

The sale, which is set to kick off at 11.30a.m with viewing from 9:30a.m, will give farmers an opportunity to source some high-quality sheep genetics.

Every ram entered must be genotyped, sire verified and a five-star animal on at least one of the replacement or terminal indexes, meaning that every animal in this sale will be in the top 20% of their breed based on genetic analysis.

Sheep Ireland said that recent research has shown that farmers that consistently use five-star rams in their flocks increase their flock profitability by €5/ewe/year, as well as reducing the greenhouse gas emissions per kilo of lamb produced.

The minimum Data Quality Index (DQI) requirement for breeders to be eligible to enter the sale is 70%. This, Sheep Ireland said, reflects the effort that breeders go to in order to collect high-quality data about their flock year-round. The data that breeders record is based on the mating, pregnancy, lambing, weights, movements, and health of their flock.

All animals entering the sale must also pass a physical inspection.

Ram transport for customers will be facilitated by a number of willing ram sellers attending the sale on the day.

The sale running order with approximate selling times is as follows:

Ring 1:

Belclare: 58 rams (11.30a.m);

Lleyn: 14 rams (12.50p.m);

Border Leicester: Two rams (1.10p.m);

Rouge de l’Ouest: Nine rams (1.20p.m);

Vendeen: 32 rams (1.35p.m);

Charollais: 108 rams (2.20p.m).

Ring 2: