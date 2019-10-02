Sheep Conference 2019: ‘Future-Proofing your Sheep Enterprise’ starts today

Northern Ireland’s ‘Future-Proofing your Sheep Enterprise’ conference is set to take place this Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3.

The event will take place at Greenmount Campus, Tirgracy Road, Co. Antrim on Wednesday evening and at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, Co. Tyrone on Thursday evening. Both are due to commence at 6:00pm.

Discussions will focus on topics such as: Improving lamb production from grass;

Benefits of using good genetics;

Protecting your flock from Ovine Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma (OPA); and

Maximising market returns.

A spokesman for the department said: “All speakers will provide valuable information to help you improve and strengthen the performance of your sheep enterprise.

The event will also utilise an information communication technology tool through which attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get involved in the discussion.

“To participate in this technology, please remember to bring along a mobile phone,” the spokesman added.

“We anticipate high levels of interest in both events, so please book early to secure your place and to avoid disappointment.

“Please note the conference cost is £15 a person, and this includes a light buffet which will be served at 6:00pm. If interested in attending, please book via the UFU website.”

Alternatively, if you have any difficulties booking online, those wishing to attend can contact Angela Scott at the UFU Headquarters on: 028-9037-0222.